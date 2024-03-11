    Menu
    Showbiz

    Oscars 2024: Liza Koshy handled her 'oops moments' at red carpet like a pro

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March11/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Liza Koshy dazzles and tumbles at the Oscars 2024 in a stunning Marchesa gown, turning an 'oops moment' into a highlight.

    Liza Koshy at Oscar 2024

    Los Angeles: Actress Liza Koshy surely knows how to turn heads even with 'oops moments' at award shows.

    Koshy walked the carpet at the 96th Academy Awards in a red off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown and massive platform heels but she lost her balance on those heels.

    Liza Koshy Oscar 2024

    https://twitter.com/CinemaBleep/status/1766930081849491532 

    When she was moving down the red carpet posing for shutterbugs, she seemingly lost her footing and took a massive tumble, collapsing completely onto the red carpet.

    Everyone around her rushed to help her back up, however, she continued to pose even sitting down on the carpet.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/96th-academy-awards:-complete-list-of-oscar-winners-revealed 

    Koshy definitely knows how to make a statement on the red carpet. She reintroduced the exposed thong style at last year's Golden Globe Awards, wearing a custom Morphew Atelier Victorian lace and beaded gown that was all beauty up front and party down back, according to People.

    Her outfit at the Golden Globe Awards was the sheer vintage-style dress, which had a lace embellishments and intricate embroidery. However, when Koshy turned around, viewers were able to see her matching lace thong and how low her dress sank.

    The Oscars 2024 was held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

    —ANI

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Liza Koshy Oscars 2024 Red off-the-shoulder gown Massive platform heels fall Red carpet fashion moments Vintage style lace dress Celebrity wardrobe moments Hollywood award shows fashion
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in