96th Academy awards: Complete list of Oscar winners revealed

Los Angeles: The following is a complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood.

Best Picture: Oppenheimer



Best Actor



Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer



Best Actress



Emma Stone for Poor Things



Best Director



Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer



Best Supporting Actor



Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer



Best Supporting Actress



Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay



American Fiction



Best Original Screenplay



Anatomy of a Fall



Best Animated Feature Film



The Boy and the Heron



Best Animated Short



War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko



Best International Feature



The Zone of Interest, from The United Kingdom



Best Documentary Feature



20 Days in Mariupol



Best Documentary Short



The Last Repair Shop

Best Original Score



Oppenheimer



Best Original Song



What Was I Made For? from Barbie



Best Sound



The Zone of Interest



Best Production Design



Poor Things



Best Live Action Short



The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar



Best Cinematography



Oppenheimer

Best Makeup and Hairstyling



Poor Things



Best Costume Design



Poor Things



Best Visual effects



Godzilla Minus One



Best Film Editing



Oppenheimer

—Reuters