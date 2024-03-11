    Menu
    Showbiz

    96th Academy awards: Complete list of Oscar winners revealed

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March11/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Discover the 96th Academy Awards' standout moments with Oppenheimer leading the night, alongside Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, and Christopher Nolan's monumental wins.

    Representative Image

    Los Angeles: The following is a complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood.

    Best Picture: Oppenheimer

    Best Actor

    Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

    Best Actress

    Emma Stone for Poor Things

    Best Director

    Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer


    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/'oppenheimer'-leads-christopher-nolan-cillian-murphy-to-their-first-oscars 


    Best Supporting Actor

    Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer

    Best Supporting Actress

    Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

    Best Adapted Screenplay

    American Fiction

    Best Original Screenplay

    Anatomy of a Fall

    Best Animated Feature Film

    The Boy and the Heron

    Best Animated Short

    War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

    Best International Feature

    The Zone of Interest, from The United Kingdom

    Best Documentary Feature

    20 Days in Mariupol

    Best Documentary Short

    The Last Repair Shop

    Best Original Score

    Oppenheimer

    Best Original Song

    What Was I Made For? from Barbie

    Best Sound

    The Zone of Interest

    Best Production Design

    Poor Things

    Best Live Action Short

    The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

    Best Cinematography

    Oppenheimer

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling

    Poor Things

    Best Costume Design

    Poor Things

    Best Visual effects

    Godzilla Minus One

    Best Film Editing

    Oppenheimer

    —Reuters

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Oscars 2024 Academy Awards Winners List Oppenheimer Oscar Wins Best Actor Cillian Murphy Best Actress Emma Stone Christopher Nolan Director Hollywood Awards Ceremony
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in