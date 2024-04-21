Star-studded affair: Victoria Beckham celebrates 50th birthday in style

Celebrating Resilience in Style: Victoria Beckham Overcomes Injury to Mark 50th Birthday with Glamour at London's Exclusive Oswald’s.

Washington [US]: Victoria Beckham, the renowned fashion designer and former Spice Girl, marked her 50th birthday in grand style despite her recent foot injury.

The star-studded celebration took place at the prestigious private members club Oswald's, located in London's upscale Mayfair district, on Saturday evening, accoring to Page Six.

Arriving at the event with her trademark poise, Victoria made a statement as she gracefully navigated her way in on crutches, showcasing resilience and elegance.

Her choice of attire, a semi-sheer mint green gown adorned with delicate ruffles, garnered attention and admiration. Paired with sparkling bracelets and styled hair, Victoria exuded timeless glamour despite her injury.

Accompanying Victoria on her milestone birthday were her beloved family members, including husband David Beckham and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Watch: https://www.instagram.com/p/C5_gV4jIaQq/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=017fb80f-8516-4117-87fa-cb35e68d8f26

—ANI