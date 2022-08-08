OPPO 'Elevate' sees 2x growth, sharpens focus on Indian startups

New Delhi: With an aim to boost the development of high-potential tech startups and promote innovation in the market, OPPO India on Monday completed the second edition of its 'OPPO Elevate Programme', that saw two times growth in the number of innovative startups from the country.

During the Demo Day held in Hyderabad, the top 10 technology startups from India got the chance to present their proposals for innovative tech solutions in digital health and accessible technology.

The top four India winners will present their innovations at the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator's global final, to be held later this year, and stand a chance to win $46,000, said the company.

"Startups have an inherent DNA of innovation and utilising the best technology can offer. OPPO will be working with these startups not just to guide them to succeed but to also deliver their humanistic innovations to the customers and transform lives," said Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, OPPO India.

"Through the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator and OPPO Elevate programme, we will continue mentoring the fantastic tech startups and spur a new wave of innovation empowering people to live healthier and happier lives," Arif added.

Over the last year, OPPO Elevate has empowered several start-ups to build innovative solutions leveraging state-of-the-art equipment, global mentorship, and access to the company's rich network of partners, helping them drive and fast-track their way to reaching out to consumers.

This year, the aOPPO Elevate' programme has been aligned with the global innovation accelerator programme, initiated by OPPO Research Institute, to bring together resources and expertise from around the world.

Focusing on two main areas of innovation, OPPO will provide both financial and technical support to aid the development of innovative technological solutions and bring them to more users worldwide.

Among the winners is YogiFiBy Wellnesys Technologies, a startup that synergises technology with ancient yoga techniques to build a healthier India and help users with medical care.

TinkerTech Laboratories Private Limited is another winner. Its TinkerTech Lab solution aims to solve the challenges of expensive medical treatments, uncomfortable devices and medical procedures and revolutionise the world for patients suffering from hearing loss.

The innovative offering by Backyardcreators, another winner, will help do away with surgeries for hearing impaired patients. This will help avoid the need for pre and post surgery care and expenses related to such surgeries.

CogniAble startup aims to empower children with special needs and their caregivers alike through data and affordable care.

In addition to the winners, the remaining startups are entitled to a collaboration with OPPO for applicable technical discussion and access to R&D facilities (labs, spaces, mobile devices) on mutually agreed terms and schedules, said OPPO.

They will also be invited to Microsoft for Start-ups Founders Hub, and eligible start-ups will receive up to $150K worth of Azure credits, mentoring and guidance from business and technical experts, and access to the world-class developer and productivity tools.

—IANS



