One dead, two injured in Maharashtra's Palghar landslide incident

Palghar (Maharashtra) : One person died and two were seriously injured in the landslide incident in the Vasai area of Palghar district on Wednesday, officials said.As many as two people have been rescued so far, the Palghar District Collector informed. Rescue operations are underway. A landslide incident was reported in the Vasai area of Palghar district on Wednesday following heavy rainfall which has been pounding several parts of the state. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in the Palghar district till July 14.

According to its weather bulletin, isolated/scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra till July 14. The weather is likely to be squally, with wind speeds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these seas.





Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika River has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level. (ANI)