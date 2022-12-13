On appropriations bills, the Center will ask for Parliament's approval

New Delhi (The Hawk): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will submit the Appropriation Bills (Nos. 4 and 5) 2022 to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday to seek approval for the payment and appropriation of money from the Consolidated Funds of India for the current fiscal year.

The federal government would also work to enact the legislation.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 will be introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda.

The bill proposes to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 in order to revise the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu.

The Center will also attempt to pass the bill via the Lower House.

It will also seek passage of the Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. It was first discussed last week.

In other business before the Lok Sabha, the report on The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will be tabled by Jayant Sinha, a member of the BJP who chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.

Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines, will give the Business Advisory Committee's report to the Lok Sabha.

Harish Dwivedi, a member of the Bhartiya Janata Party, would present the Standing Committee on Petitions' reports (Nos. 35 to 41).

The Lower House would also discuss and vote on requests for grants for the current fiscal year as well as requests for extra grants for 2019-2020.

Santosh Gangwar will submit three reports from the Standing Committee on Commerce (Nos. 173-175).

Satya Pal Singh, another member of the Bhartiya Janata Party, will submit two reports (Nos. 240 and 241) from the Standing Committee on Home Affairs before the House.

Chhedi Paswan will submit five reports of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture (Nos. 328 to 332).

