NTR's daughter cremated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The last rites of K. Uma Maheswari, daughter of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao, were performed here on Wednesday.

Her brother-in-law and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, brother and popular actor N. Balakrishna and other family members attended the funeral at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills.

Uma Maheshwari was found dead at her Jubilee Hills residence here on Monday. According to family members, the 57-year-old had some health problems and was also depressed.

Her elder daughter Vishala arrived from the United States in the early hours of Wednesday.

The funeral pyre was lit by Uma's husband Srinivas Prasad. Earlier, the funeral procession started from their residence after relatives and friends paid their last respects.

Balakrishna, Ramakrishna and her other brothers carried the body. Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh, actor Kalyan Ram and other relatives paid their last respects.

Deceased's sisters G. Lokeswari, former union minister and BJP leader D. Purandeswari and N. Bhuvaneswari were among those who paid their last respects.

Uma Maheswari was the youngest of N. T. Rama Rao's four daughters and also the youngest of his 12 children.

NTR, as N. T. Rama Rao, popularly known, was one of the tallest Telugu leaders. The actor-turned-politician had floated TDP in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect and created a record of sorts by leading the party to power within nine months, ending the single party rule of the Congress party in then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He died 1996 at the age of 72, a few months after he was thrown out of power following a revolt led by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu.

NTR had 12 children - eight sons and four daughters.

NTR's three sons, including actor and former minister N. Harikrishna, have passed away.

