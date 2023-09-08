Not hopeful of Ukraine-Russia peace solution in immediate future: UN chief Guterres

New Delhi: On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed pessimism about the prospects for a quick resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

At a press conference here before the G20 summit, Guterres stated that it appears the two countries are not close to resolving their dispute.

When asked whether India could play a mediating role in ending the crisis, he stated, "When you have a conflict, all efforts of mediation are welcome.... (But) I am not very hopeful that we will have a peace solution in the immediate future." When these global institutions were established, many of today's countries did not even exist, Guterres added, emphasising the need for reforms.—Inputs from Agencies