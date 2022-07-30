Not army chief's job to seek US help in securing IMF loan: Imran

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that it was not the job of the country's army chief to approach the US over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.

"If these reports are correct that (Chief of Army Staff) General Bajwa is seeking America's help in getting IMF (loan) it means that the country is getting weaker," The Express Tribune quoted Khan as saying during an interview with a local TV channel on Friday.

His statement comes as Gen Bajwa reached out to the US administration with a request for help in securing an early dispersal of a tranche of bailout package from the IMF in an effort to stabilise the dwindling economy of Pakistan.

According to security sources, the army chief spoke by phone with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman earlier this week, The Express Tribune reported.

They said Gen Bajwa made an appeal to the White House and the Treasury Department to push the IMF to immediately supply nearly $1.2 billion that Pakistan is due to receive under a resumed loan programme.

"If America helps us in the current situation, what will it demand in return for help? I fear that the security of the country will be weakened," Khan remarked.

Commenting on the development, the former premier said the report implied that no one including the international community and people of the country has confidence in the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan said the only way to steer the economy out of crisis and to reverse the "regime change operation" was to hold early and transparent elections.

—IANS