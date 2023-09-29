Not advisable to tinker with existing age of consent under POCSO Act: Law Commission to govt

New Delhi: In situations involving the tacit permission of youngsters between the ages of 16 and 18, the Law Commission has recommended that the government not change the current age of consent under the POCSO Act and instead introduce guided judicial discretion in the area of sentence.

The legal drinking age in India is currently 18 years old.

The Law Commission has provided the Ministry of Law with a report on the age of consent under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in which it recommends changes to the legislation in order to address situations involving the tacit approval, but not legal consent, of minors between the ages of 16 and 18.—Inputs from Agencies