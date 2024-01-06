    Menu
    North Korea fires more than 60 coastal artillery rounds again, says South Korea

    The Hawk
    January6/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Escalating Tensions: North Korea Fires Over 60 Artillery Rounds Near Disputed Maritime Border, Prompting Concerns on the Korean Peninsula

    Representative photo of an artillery fire. [Credit: Reuters]

    Seoul: North Korea fired more than 60 artillery rounds near a disputed maritime border with South Korea on Saturday, the South Korean military said.

    The action follows North Korea firing more than 200 artillery rounds on Friday in the same region, as tension continues to escalate between the two Koreas.

    The artillery was fired around the northwest of Yeonpyeong island around 1600-1700 KST (0700-0800 GMT), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

    The JCS "strongly urged" North Korea to stop acts that threaten peace on the Korean Peninsula.

    The artillery shells landed north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto sea boundary between the two Koreas, Yonhap news agency said, citing the JCS.

    Unlike Friday, the South Korean military does not plan to fire at sea in response to North Korea's provocation, Yonhap reported.

    —Reuters

