Nine killed, several injured in truck-tempo collision in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Lakhisarai: At least nine people were killed and several injured after a truck and a tempo collided head-on in Bihar's Lakhisarai district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Biharaura village along Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road. The tempo, which was carrying around 15 passengers, was coming from the opposite direction at the time of the collision, police added.



Among the deceased are Veer Paswan, Vikas Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Dibana Paswan, Amit Kumar, Monu Kumar, Kisan Kumar, and Manoj Goswami, with most of them hailing from Munger.



Talking to PTI, Lakshisarai SP Pankaj Kumar said, "The accident took place around 3 am on the Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road. While nine people died on the spot, several others sustained injuries. All injured were taken to the nearest government hospital".



The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place, he said, adding that the driver of the truck fled the spot.



"The truck has been seized by police and investigation is on", the SP added.

—PTI