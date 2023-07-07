Nepal: Coalition Partners Support PM Dahal, Amid Backlash Over Remarks On Indian Businessman

Kathmandu: Coalition parties of the ruling Nepal government have come out in support of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who faced backlash from Opposition parties over his remarks at a recent book launch, the Himalayan Times reported.

Dahal on Sunday during the launch of author Sardar Pritam Singh's new book in Kathmandu, credited him with playing a significant role in his becoming prime minister. Singh is a trucking entrepreneur who has settled down in Nepal. Several top leaders of the ruling alliance held a meeting on Thursday and decided that Dahal would face the Parliament rather than resign from his post. CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Rajendra Pandey said the ruling alliance stood behind the Dahal and opposition parties were free to seek a response from him in the Parliament, Himalayan Times reported.

Amid the heavy backlash, the opposition party, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) has demanded Dahal's resignation alleging that his remarks have undermined the prestige and independence of the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, UML lawmakers had obstructed the House proceedings over the PM's remarks. Reacting to this, CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Pandey said, "The Opposition parties should be blamed for aiding loan sharks as their protest in the House had deprived the House of Representatives the chance to pass the anti-usury bill that was supposed to replace the anti-usury ordinance. As the bill could not be passed, the anti-usury ordinance ipso facto became invalid".

He added that the UML, which lost its share in the government was looking for a pretext to bash the PM. Meanwhile, Dahal's Press Advisor Govinda Acharya issued a clarification stating that the opposition parties were blowing the PM's remarks out of proportion.

"PM Dahal was trying to express the emotional bond he shared with Pritam Singh, which had developed after the PM joined the political mainstream. Acharya said it was unfortunate that the opposition was blowing the PM's remarks out of proportion to suit their political interests," the Himalayan Times quoted Acharya as saying.

He added PM Dahal's elder daughter Gyanu Dahal had stayed at Singh's House in New Delhi when she underwent treatment for cancer.

PM Dahal's own party - the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) also issued press releases condemning the UML's protest and accusing it of propagating rumours. "PM Dahal and Singh share emotional bond and the PM's remarks were aimed at highlighting the sincere feelings of Singh who wanted to see him become the PM, but the UML was trying to blow the issue out of proportion to fulfil its political interests," the Himalayan Times quoted the party. "Our party strongly condemns the tendency of fishing in muddy water and looking for a chance to bash others," the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) spokesperson Krishna Bahadur Mahara stated. —ANI