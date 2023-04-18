Nepal President Poudel hospitalised again

Kathmandu: According to a senior leader of the Nepali Congress, President Ramchandra Poudel was brought to a hospital on Tuesday after he complained of shortness of breath.

The 78-year-old Poudel was sent to the Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu. The head of the hospital's administration, Baikuntha Thapaliya, has confirmed that President Paudel is now a patient there.

When his oxygen levels dropped, we took him to the emergency room immediately. According to the Kathmandu Post, one presidential aide said, "He has been taking antibiotics for 15 days but his situation has not improved."—Inputs from Agencies