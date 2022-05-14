Nepal holds local elections amid sporadic violence

The election process was halted in 41 polling stations, according to Nepal's Election Commission.

Kathmandu: Nepal on Friday conducted local elections across the country even as reports of sporadic violence trickled in from various parts of the nation.

The National Human Rights Commission said the local level polls held on Friday could not become peaceful as expected.Violent activities were reported from several places across the nation during the local elections held in a single phase.The activists of rival political parties clashed in some places, while some miscreants attempted to disrupt the elections at a few places, according to the NHRC. In some places, security personnel had to fire warning shots to quell the clashes.Election-related violent activities were reported from around 18 places nationwide.The election process was halted in 41 polling stations, according to Nepal's Election Commission.

The elections were conducted in as many as 753 local units across the country. There is cut-throat competition among the ruling alliance led by Nepali Congress,CPN-UML and others.As per initial reports, the total turnout for the elections was around 65 per cent across the country. The poll panel was expecting a higher turnout.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has congratulated the government and the Election Commission for holding the elections successfully.The elections were held largely successfully without any major incident, Deuba said, adding that people's participation and excitement has shown that local elections have institutionalised the democracy.—IANS