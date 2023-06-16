Nepal's ex-deputy PM among 16 remanded in Bhutan refugee scam

Kathmandu: On Friday, authorities in Nepal remanded 16 persons, including a former deputy prime minister, for additional questioning in connection with the Bhutanese refugee scheme.

The suspects allegedly took substantial sums of money from Nepalese citizens, promising to assist them in leaving the country as Bhutanese refugees in exchange for the cash.

Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Balkrishna Khand, Tek Narayan Pande, Dr. Indrajeet Rai, who served as the security advisor to former home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, and Bhutanese refugee leader Teknath Rijal were all remanded to custody on Friday by the Kathmandu District Court, where they face charges of forgery, fraud, and organised crime.—Inputs from Agencies