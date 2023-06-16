    Menu
    World

    Nepal's ex-deputy PM among 16 remanded in Bhutan refugee scam

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June16/ 2023

    Kathmandu: On Friday, authorities in Nepal remanded 16 persons, including a former deputy prime minister, for additional questioning in connection with the Bhutanese refugee scheme.

    The suspects allegedly took substantial sums of money from Nepalese citizens, promising to assist them in leaving the country as Bhutanese refugees in exchange for the cash.

    Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Balkrishna Khand, Tek Narayan Pande, Dr. Indrajeet Rai, who served as the security advisor to former home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, and Bhutanese refugee leader Teknath Rijal were all remanded to custody on Friday by the Kathmandu District Court, where they face charges of forgery, fraud, and organised crime.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :WorldTags :Nepal ex-deputy PM Thapa Teknath Rijal Kathmandu District Court
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in