Nepal's Deputy PM and Home Minister Lamichhane resigns after SC nullifies his citizenship

Kathmandu: Rabi Lamichhane resigned as Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister on Friday after the Supreme Court found him guilty of not having a valid citizenship certificate to contest the parliamentary election.

Lamichhane, 48, handed over his resignation to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda".

Following the apex court’s verdict, Lamicchane announced his resignation and told reporters outside his office that he is "no more the Deputy Prime Minister". To paraphrase, "I am not even the president of the Rastriya Swotantra Party." In response to the Supreme Court's decision, he declared, "I am not even the citizen of this country or 'Anagarik' non-citizen." Lamichhane was appointed to the position of deputy prime minister and Home Minister on December 25.—Inputs from Agencies