NEP Focuses On Inclusion Of Vocational Education As Part Of Curriculum

New Delhi (The Hawk): The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has given emphasis on vocational education and skill development. Integration of vocational education with general education and mainstreaming of vocational education have been recommended. To fulfill various objectives of NEP in this regard, the existing scheme of Samagra Shiksha has been revamped and various new interventions relating to Vocational Education like internships, bagless days, exposure to vocational education at the Upper Primary level etc. are being supported.

Pandit Sunderlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), Bhopal acts as the principal coordinating agency for organizing teachers training programme for vocational teachers/trainers. An induction training programme of 10 days duration is organized by the respective States/UTs for newly inducted vocational teachers/skill trainers in collaboration with PSSCIVE Sector Skill Councils, SCERT and other stakeholders. PSSCIVE conducts regular training programmes for vocational teachers in collaboration with States/UTs on aspects related to NEP 2020, vocational pedagogy, employability skills, vocational and pre-vocational skills and emerging technologies. Subject specific training programmes are also organized by PSSCIVE for regular upgradation of competencies of in-service vocational teachers. Under Samagra Shiksha Scheme, non-recurring grant for purchase of tools and equipment, including furniture, computers etc. is given to States/UTs for augmenting school infrastructure to accommodate vocational education.

Under Samagra Shiksha scheme, States/UTs can choose from NSQF compliant 88 Job Roles in 22 sectors as per the Skill Gap Analysis of the State/UT. The National Curriculum Framework for School Education provides that the choice of which vocations to educate may be made at the school/district level appropriately, by considering aspirational vocations, vocations which are more relevant locally and also new and emerging vocations. The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.