NEET-PG 2024 Exam Rescheduled to July 7th: Revised Dates Announced

NEET-PG 2024 Exam Rescheduled to July 7: Revised Dates Released. Understand the Impact on Medical Aspirants and Admissions Under NMC Act 2019.

New Delhi [India]: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination for 2024 has encountered a delay, now slated for July 7th, as per the revised schedule disclosed recently.

Initially set for March 3, 2024, the NEET-PG 2024 examination underwent rescheduling, with the new date confirmed as July 7, 2024, as per the latest circular.

Eligibility criteria for the NEET-PG 2024 now require candidates to fulfill requirements by August 15, 2024, based on the updated circular.

Citing COVID-19 disruptions as a pivotal factor, sources informed ANI that the shift aims to accommodate students expected to complete their internship by June-July 2024.

NEET PG stands as the primary gateway, enabling candidates to qualify for admission into Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and Postgraduate Diploma courses under the NMC Act, 2019.

—Input from Agencies