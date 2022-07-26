Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Commonwealth Games

New Delhi: Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra pulled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games because of fitness concerns, the Indian Olympic Association said on Tuesday.

"Our Olympic Champ @Neeraj_chopra1 will not be defending his title at @birminghamcg22 due to concerns regarding his fitness. We wish him a speedy recovery & are supporting him in these challenging times," IOA said on Twitter.

Neeraj, who had won the gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, had recently claimed the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, United States.—PTI