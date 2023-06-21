Need to end contradictions through yoga, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an impassioned plea on Wednesday for the use of yoga to overcome contradictions, obstacles, and resistances, saying that India has always fostered traditions that unify, adopt, and embrace.

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, Modi sent a video greeting in which he praised Indians for their openness to change, conservation efforts, and celebration of the country's cultural variety.

According to the prime minister, yoga helps to fortify these sentiments, broadens one's inner view, and links us to the consciousness that makes one experience the unity of all living things, laying the groundwork for love of all sentient being

In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar presided over a nationwide observance of International Day of Yoga. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in the festivities on the grounds of Parliament House, and Union ministers practised yoga in several locations across the country.

"Yoga can help us overcome our own conflicts, roadblocks, and stubbornness. The ethos of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' must be presented as an example to the world, Modi remarked.

On Wednesday, as part of his formal State Visit to the United States, the prime minister will lead festivities commemorating International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

According to Modi, this year's International Day of Yoga is extra noteworthy because scientists at India's polar research outposts are joining in on the festivities.

The prime minister remarked that the concept of the "Ocean Ring of Yoga," which is based on the parallels between yoga and the vastness of the ocean, adds an extra layer of significance to Yoga Day.

He stressed that the fact that so many individuals (in the billions) from all across the country and the world attended this one-of-a-kind celebration entirely on their own accord was proof of the breadth and popularity of yoga.

To mark the International Day of Yoga, a resolution was brought before the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. "The coming together of more than 180 countries on India's call is historic and unprecedented," Modi stated.

The prime minister added, "What unites us is yoga," and went on to explain that spreading yoga was a way to further the concept that the entire globe is one big happy family.

His next statement was, "Today, crores of people all around the world are performing yoga together on the theme of 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The prime minister highlighted that yoga leads to a society that is both healthy and powerful, with a great deal of collective energy.—Inputs from Agencies