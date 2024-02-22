NCPCR directs FIR against Darul Uloom Deoband over fatwa

NCPCR Urges Legal Action Against Darul Uloom Deoband Over Alleged Fatwa Glorifying 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'. Child Rights Body Asserts Violation of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, Calls for Immediate Response.

New Delhi: The apex child rights body NCPCR has issued directive to the Uttar Pradesh government to register an FIR and take legal action against Darul Uloom Deoband, a renowned Islamic educational institution, following the discovery of alleged objectionable content on its website.

In a letter addressed to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of the Saharanpur District, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo highlighted the commission's concern regarding a fatwa published on the Deoband's website.



The fatwa in question discusses the concept of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' and allegedly glorifies 'martyrdom in the context of India's invasion'.



"This fatwa is exposing children to hatred against one's own country and eventually causing them unnecessary mental or physical suffering," said Kanoongo in the letter, emphasising the alleged violation of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

The NCPCR, invoking Section 13(1) of the CPCR Act, 2005, emphasised the potential for such content to incite hatred against the nation.



Referring to legal precedents, including the case of Kanhaiya Kumar vs the State of NCT of Delhi, the commission underlined the gravity of expressions that could be construed as an offense against the state.



Furthermore, the letter noted the commission's previous attempts to address similar concerns with the district administration in January 2022 and July 2023. Despite these efforts, no action has been taken thus far, the NCPCR said and asserted that the district administration could be held responsible for any adverse consequences resulting from the dissemination of such content.



In light of these developments, the NCPCR directed the initiation of legal proceedings against Darul Uloom Deoband under the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.



The commission requested an action taken report to be submitted within three days.

—PTI