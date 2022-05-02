National Conference on energy technologies held

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) partnered with International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy. And New Materials (ARCI) and Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), Chennai Chapter, organized a National Conference on Energy Technologies (NCET-2022) on April 29 and 30. The conference brought together leading academic scientists, researchers, scholars and industry experts. To exchange experiences and research results on all aspects of energy storage systems. And technologies including battery, fuel cells, supercapacitors, solar and wind energy, a release from IIT-M said today.





Delivering the special remarks virtually, Dr. Anil Kakodkar, Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission of India, spoke about the way forward for energy transition of India from fossil fuels to net-zero. He stressed the role of hydrogen energy and the need for the direct splitting of water into hydrogen through grid-independent systems. He also emphasized the need for ‘made in India’ solutions to overcome the net-zero target. The key objectives of the conference included providing a common platform to share. And exchange ideas, deliberate on emerging national interest. And global research trends and evolve mechanisms for research and industry collaborations. In his address, IIT-M Director Prof.V.Kamakoti highlighted. The need for Grid Security and Data Protection, while stressing the need for energy auditing to save power. He also mentioned the interesting solutions provided by the start-ups and their need in realising the net-zero Atmanirbhar Bharath. —UNI



