National Commission for Minorities Celebrates 1975 Hockey World Cup Champions

National Commission for Minorities Honors the 1975 Hockey World Cup Victors, a Milestone in India's Sports History and a Testament to the Power of Inclusion and Diversity in Achieving Sporting Greatness.

NurPurBedi: The National Commission for Minorities organized a grand ceremony on 15th March, 2024 to honour the Living Legends of India's victorious 1975 Men's Hockey World Cup team. The event highlighted the NCM's commitment to fostering social inclusivity and acknowledging the achievements of minority communities. It showcased the contributions of minority players to India's sporting success.

Sh. Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, NCM hosted the ceremony. Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, was the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries included Vice-Chairperson of NCM, Sh. Kersi K. Deboo and Hon'ble Members, Sh. Dhanyakumar Jinappa Gunde, Smt. Rinchen Lhamo and Kumari Syed Shahezadi.

The members of the 1975 team, who attended the event were - Ajit Pal Singh (Captain), Ashok Diwan, Aslam Sher Khan, Onkar Singh, Victor J Philips, Brigadier Harcharan Singh, Ashok Kumar, B. P. Govinda and Brigadier HJS Chimmi. Ms. Lekhi praised their "incredible and historic" victory, emphasizing the dedication required under limited sporting facilities of the era. Shri H S Phulka, Senior Advocate (Supreme Court), General J J Singh, Brgd. B S Gothra, Shri S S Kohli, Retired Chairman (Punjab &Sindh Bank), Sardar Harjinder Singh, Retired Chairman (Corporation Bank), members of Global Punjabi Association and religious leaders from all minorities were present.

Chairman, NCM acknowledged the significance of this singular World Cup triumph in Indian hockey history and in particular the 1975 victorious team under Captain Shri Ajitpal Singh, Shri Aslam Sher Khan and Shri Victor J Philips etc.

He commended the Prime Minister's efforts in uplifting India's sporting landscape. He expressed confidence in witnessing a brighter future for Indian sports under the Prime Minister's leadership. The Hon’ble players also thanked the Government and NCM for celebrating the victory and beginning of Golden Jubilee year of World Cup Hockey win on the same day i.e. 15th March 1975. This is the only world cup in Hockey won by India. Most of the players were part of the 1971 and 1973 world cup in which India won bronze and silver respectively. It would be significant for Indians that after 1975, India is looking for a similar victory in Sport which was held in India four times subsequently.

The ceremony concluded with a thunderous applause for the legends, followed by a reception.

—Ajay Puri