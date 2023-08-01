Municipalities, corporations implementing animal birth control prog to manage street dogs in unstructured way: Govt

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the administration informed Congress that municipalities and firms are implementing animal birth control programmes for street dog management in a "unstructured" fashion, meaning they aren't adhering to any laws.

Under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960, the Ministry of Agriculture notified the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023 on March 10. These rules replaced the ABC (Dogs) Rules of 2001.

During a written response to Lok Sabha, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshattom Rupala stated, "there is information that the muncipalities and corporations are conducting Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme in an unstructured manner without following rules." Rupala said, "no, Sir," when asked if the government was aware of the gap between the claimed drop in animal bite incidents and the ground reality.—Inputs from Agencies