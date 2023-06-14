MoS S P Baghel urges citizens to donate blood

New Delhi: On Wednesday, S P Baghel, the Union Minister of State for Health, asked the public to participate in the nationwide Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav by donating blood.

Donating blood is an honourable act that has profound roots in the Hindu tenets of Seva and Sahyog. I'm making an appeal to the entire population to participate in the nationwide Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav by giving blood. Baghel said that donating blood was more than just a national necessity because it also helped people in need.

At the RML Hospital, he launched a blood drive.—Inputs from Agencies