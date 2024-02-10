Morning Study is more Beneficial than Almonds

Discover the Benefits of Morning Study: Enhance Memory, Reduce Fatigue, and Beat Exam Stress. Insights from Psychologists and Experts at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Children who study on the basis of time cycle get benefit. Studying in the morning increases the ability to remember. Besides, the body also does not get tired easily. It has been observed that as exams approach, children often study till late night, but this habit is not good for getting good marks. Instead, studying in the morning may be better. Psychologists believe that hormones that improve memory are released in the brain in the morning. At the same time, night hormones cause lethargy in the body.Let's bring. With the examinations approaching, Ram Manohar Lohia is reaching the hospital due to examination-related stress and the problem of forgetting everything. On an average, their number is four to five every day, whereas on normal days this figure barely reaches one. Children who changed their routine on the advice of doctors and studied in the morning instead of at night have also benefited from it. Advertisement Psychologists explain that the body works based on biological time cycles. Melatonin hormone starts being produced in our body as soon as the sun sets., Due to these hormones released from the pineal gland in the body, the body starts becoming drowsy along with sleep. In such a situation, if you stay awake till late night and study, the process of producing melatonin hormone gets affected. Which is harmful for the body. At the same time, during the morning, the process of producing testosterone hormone starts in the body. Which refreshes the body and gives new energy. Testosterone is a steroid hormone of the androgen group. In mammals, testosterone is produced primarily from the testicles in males and from the testicles in females.It is secreted from the ovaries. Dr. Lokesh Shekhawat, Professor of Psychiatry Department of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said that the children who have studied on the basis of time cycle have benefited. Studying in the morning increases the ability to remember. Besides, the body also does not get tired easily. At the time of examination, children take almonds, medicines and other food items to improve their memory. All these improve memory, but studying on the basis of time cycle is more effective than all these measures. 75 thousand patients come every year Dr. Every year about 75 thousand patients come to the psychiatric department of Manohar Lohia Hospital. Of these, about one thousand patients are related to exam stress. Dr. Shekhawat said that after discussing with the children coming to the hospital, it is revealed that they stay up late at night and wake up late in the morning to score more marks in the exams. He doesn't remember much of what he read at night. He said that such children are advised to sleep at night and wake up at four to five in the morning to study. Considerable improvement has been seen in such children. from staying awake late at night problem occurs Dr. Shekhawat told that staying awake till late night disturbs the biological time cycle which leads to stress and other problems. Apart from this, if other problems also develop in the body then it is quite harmful. High protein food is necessary Vandana Verma, head of the diet department of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said that high protein food should be taken at the time of examination. Also, there should be no shortage of water in the body. During the examination one has to sit at one place for a long time. In such a situation, one should also roam around in between, so that body health.



—Vijay Garg Retired Principal Educational Columnist Malout Punjab