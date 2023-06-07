More Than 1,000 Police Constables Appointed In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: More than 1,000 candidates were appointed as constables in the Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday, officials said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over the appointment letters to 55 of them at a programme held at the police lines here, they added.

These recruitments were effected in the state police after a gap of nearly seven years, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said.

A total of 1,425 candidates were appointed as constables in different cadres of the police force, including district police, Provincial Armed Constabulary, India Reserve Battalion and the fire services. The chief minister wished the newly-appointed constables all the best and said the recruitments for the remaining 1,550 vacancies at the level of a constable will also be started soon. The Uttarakhand government is determined to make the state police a modern and smart force in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami said. “The Uttarakhand Police has created a unique identity for itself in terms of friendliness, service and security. Apart from taking care of the state’s own population, it also takes care of thousands of devotees coming daily for the Char Dham yatra,” he said. —PTI