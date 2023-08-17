    Menu
    Mohit Kumar creates history by becoming U20 World Wrestling champion

    Mohit Kumar


    Amman (Jordan):     Wrestler Mohit Kumar on Wednesday created history after winning the U20 World Wrestling Championships, defeating Eldar Akhmadudinov 9-8 in 61-kg freestyle event in Jordan.
    With this, he has become the fourth Indian Freestyle Wrestler to win a Junior World Championship.


    Apart from Mohit Kumar, Sagar Jaglan also claimed a silver medal in FS 79kg category while Deepak Chahal won a bronze medal FS 97kg category on Day second of the event.
    Mohit is the fourth male wrestler from India to earn a gold medal in the U20 World Championships, following Palwinder Cheema (2001), Ramesh Kumar (2001), and Deepak Punia (2019).
    Antim Panghal, who won a gold medal at the previous edition, is the only woman to have done so.
    So far, India has won a total of four medals with one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal. (ANI) 

