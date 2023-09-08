    Menu
    Modi to hold bilateral meetings with over 15 world leaders

    Pankaj Sharma
    September8/ 2023
    New Delhi: With the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled to commence from Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral meetings with more than 15 world leaders, sources said. 

    On Friday, he will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and the US at his official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

    On Saturday, in addition to the G20 meetings, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy. 

    On September 10, he will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

    He will do a pull aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkey, the UAE, South Korea, European Union and European Commission, Brazil and Nigeria, sources informed further. 

    —IANS

