Modi speaks to Putin on developments in 'strategic partnership'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a 'good conversation' with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they discussed various positive developments in the two countries' 'special and privileged strategic partnership'.

In a post on X, Modi said he and Putin also agreed to chalk out a road map for future initiatives.



'Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia's Presidency of the BRICS,' the prime minister said.

—PTI