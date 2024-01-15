    Menu
    India

    Modi speaks to Putin on developments in 'strategic partnership'

    The Hawk
    January15/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages in a positive conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the special strategic partnership between India and Russia.

    Russian President Putin and India's PM Narendra Modi

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a 'good conversation' with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they discussed various positive developments in the two countries' 'special and privileged strategic partnership'.

    In a post on X, Modi said he and Putin also agreed to chalk out a road map for future initiatives.

    'Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia's Presidency of the BRICS,' the prime minister said.

    —PTI

