Mizoram seeks Center’s assistance for displaced people of Manipur

Imphal: Following the outbreak of ethnic violence in Manipur, the state government of Mizoram asked the Union government to release funds for the relief of the displaced people of Manipur who have migrated to the state.

The union government is yet to respond to the request of the state.

The number of displaced individuals in Mizoram is estimated to be around 12, 200. The state government has sought Rs. 10 crore from the union government for their relief.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16 and May 23 and sought financial support of Rs 10 crore to provide relief to the refugees.

A delegation from Mizoram, led by Tourism Minister Robert Romawia, recently met with officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), including Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, to ask for the release of the central fund to provide relief to the displaced people. The Mizoram Home Commissioner cum Secretary H. Lalengmawia made the statement.

“The response of the MHA officials’ was positive. But we are yet to receive any financial support. We are expecting fund from the MHA,” said Lalengmawia, who was also part of the delegation.

The displaced people of Manipur belong to Kuki-Hmar-Mizo-Zomi ethnic group, who shared close ethnicity with the Mizo people.

The government has built up 35 relief camps in 11 districts of Mizoram, while most people are still staying in rented accommodations or with relatives.

The most displaced persons are located in the Kolasib district, which borders southern Assam, followed by the Aizawl district with 4,050 and the Saitual district with 3,000.

Following the military takeover in Myanmar in February 2021, thousands of people migrated to Mizoram. About 35,000 people from Myanmar currently reside in the state.

Meanwhile, 7,000 tribals have also settled in Mizoram after the troubles broke out in Chittagong Hill Tracts of southeast Bangladesh.—Inputs from Agencies