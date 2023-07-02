Mission Gaganyaan—First Batch Of Crew Module Recovery Divers Complete Training

New Delhi (The Hawk): The first batch of crew recovery team of Mission Gaganyaan completed Phase-1 of training at Indian Navy's Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) at Kochi. Utilising the state of the art facility, the team comprising of Indian Naval Divers and Marine Commandos underwent recovery training of crew module in varied sea conditions. The two weeks training capsule covered a brief on the conduct of the mission, actions to be taken during medical exigencies and familiarisation with different aircraft and their rescue equipment. The training also validated the SOPs formulated jointly by the Indian Navy and ISRO. On the concluding day, Dr. Mohan M, Director of Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO witnessed the recovery demonstration and interacted with the team. The team trained at WSTF will now be involved in recovery of test launches planned by ISRO in the forthcoming months.