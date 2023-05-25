Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of Minority Affairs Join Hands for the Development Unani Medicine System

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of Minority Affairs have jointly taken a significant step to promote and develop Unani system of medicine in India. Ministry of Minorities Affairs has approved a grant of Rs. 45.34 Crore under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), a centrally sponsored scheme (CSS). With support of this scheme Unani Medicine facilities will be upgraded at Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Silchar and Bengaluru locations.



The grant has been approved for establishing various facilities of Unani Medicine at Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Silchar and Bengaluru locations. Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) has been sanctioned a total amount of Rs. 35.52 crores and National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Bengaluru has been sanctioned Rs. 9.81 crores.



A centre for fundamental research in Unani Medicine at National Research Institute of Unani Medicine for Skin Disorders, Hyderabad will be established at a cost of Rs. 16.05 crores. Ministry has proposed cost of Rs. 8.15 crores for a preclinical laboratory facility at Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Chennai, Rs. 8.55 crores for a centre of Ilaj bit Tadbeer (regimenal therapy) for musculoskeletal disorders at Central Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Lucknow, and Rs. 2.75 crores for a centre of Ilaj bit Tadbeer (regimenal therapy) for skin and lifestyle disorders at Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, Silchar.



NIUM, Bengaluru will get Rs. 5.55 Crores for establishing a Vishram Girah for patients’ attendants and Rs. 4.26 Crores for a skill centre of model Unani cosmetic care, a small-scale Unani pharmacy and Unani crude drug storage.



The proposals were considered by the Empowered Committee of the Ministry of Minority Affairs in its meeting held on March 02, 2023 and Rs. 4.86 Crores has already been released to the CCRUM as the first instalment (25%) of total sanctioned cost of its three projects at Chennai, Lucknow and Silchar. The grant of CCRUM project for Hyderabad and the projects of NIUM, Bengaluru would be released once their DPRs are approved and other technicalities finalized. PMJVK is an area development programme under which community infrastructure and basic amenities are being created in the identified areas.



Under the leadership of Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal senior ministry officials were discussing this matter with the Ministry of Minority Affairs and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush had further pursued this matter with Union Minister of Minorities Affairs Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani. Through the joint efforts of both the Ministries, Ministry of Minorities Affairs for the first time has considered extending financial support for the cause of Unani Medicine.



