Over 7,000 dengue cases reported in Karnataka this year; CM Siddaramaiah instructs to eliminate mosquito breeding sites

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the state has reported 7,362 positive cases to date in Karnataka and instructed the officials to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

He further instructed the officials to allocate 10 beds in a ward at every hospital separately for dengue cases.

"Dengue usually shows up when there's rain. 7,362 positive cases have been registered to date in the state this year of which 7 have succumbed to the disease. I have given instructions that the mosquito breeding sites must be eliminated. 10 beds in a ward must be allotted at every hospital separately for dengue cases, a task force must be formed in every district and mosquito net to be given to all slum residents for free," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah further said that the officials have to work in coordination if the government program is to reach the beneficiaries.

"We had two meetings yesterday and today. Our intention is to have a meeting at least once in 3 months. A meeting was held on September 12-13, 2023, then the election was held and the meeting was not held. They have to work in coordination if the government program is to reach the beneficiaries. Everyone should be taken along," he added.

Earlier on July 8, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that they are strictly monitoring and taking proper steps on how to reduce the proliferation of dengue mosquitoes amid the rise of dengue cases in the state.

"We are keeping a strict visual on that...monitoring it. The important part of this is source reduction. How we can reduce the proliferation of the dengue mosquito. And especially with the rainfall in a lot of places, that is also contributing to water stagnation," Rao said.

—ANI