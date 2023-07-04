Minister Meet Hayer Meets Cricketer Harleen Deol And Junior World Cup Medallist Shooters

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer met Indian Cricketer Harleen Deol and shooters who won medals in the Junior World Cup, at his official residence.

Wishing the very best to Indian women's cricket team Batswoman and one of the world's top fielders Harleen Deol for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh, Meet Hayer said that it is a matter of pride for Punjab that like men's cricket, now Punjab is doing good in women's Cricket also.

Harleen Deol and Captain Harmanpreet Kaur have brightened the name of Punjab the world over.

He also interacted with the Indian cricketer about his own interest in sports from the school level. On this occasion Harleen Deol also presented a Cricket Bat to the Sports Minister.Meet Hayer also congratulated the three shooters from Punjab who won medals in the Junior Shooting World Cup held in Germany recently.

These shooters are Amanpreet Singh who won the Gold Medal in sports pistol, Simranpreet Kaur Brar who won the Gold Medal in the women's sports pistol team and Rajkanwar Sandhu who won the Silver Medal in the rapid fire pistol team.

All shooters were accompanied by Indian Junior Shooting team coach Ankush Bhardwaj.

The Sports Minister congratulated the winning shooters and wished them good luck for the future competitions. He said that they brought credit to the name of the country and Punjab.

He said that the State Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is committed to make Punjab the number one state in the country in the field of sports for which the sports department is making continuous efforts.

The new sports policy of Punjab will be implemented very soon which will create a sports friendly environment in Punjab.Director Sports Harpreet Singh Sudan was also present at the occasion. —HB