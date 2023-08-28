Millions of people brought into financial mainstream: Modi on 9 years of PM Jan Dhan Yojana

New Delhi: On Monday, when PM Jan Dhan Yojana turned nine years old, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the programme had helped bring millions of people into the financial mainstream and given every Indian their fair share of the benefits of India's booming economy.

The PM Jan Dhan Yojana has been a success for nine years, and I'd like to use this opportunity to thank everyone who has contributed to that accomplishment. Modi stated in an X post, "It is a milestone endeavour in empowering our people. As a result of this programme, millions of formerly unbanked Indians are now part of the economic mainstream, he said.

With the goals of "banking the unbanked," "securing the unsecured," and "funding the unfunded," the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was introduced on August 28, 2014 to open zero-balance bank accounts for all unbanked households.—Inputs from Agencies