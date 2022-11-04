Men's T20 World Cup: New Zealand is the first team to reach the semifinals

Adelaide (The Hawk): After Afghanistan held Australia to 168/8 in their Super 12 encounter on Friday, New Zealand became the first side to advance to the semifinals of the Men's T20 World Cup in 2022.

After New Zealand defeated Ireland by 35 runs in their final Super 12 group, Australia, the defending champion, needed to defeat Afghanistan by 185 runs to surpass their Trans-Tasman opponents' Net Run-Rate. Afghanistan requested the hosts to bat first, but they could only muster 168 for 8 in 20 overs, allowing New Zealand to advance to the knockout round.

If Australia had been able to keep Afghanistan to a score of 106 or less, they might have been able to surpass England's Net Run-Rate. Afghanistan lost the match, nonetheless, by a slim margin of just four runs.

New Zealand is the only team that has already qualified for the semifinals, and they currently hold the top spot in Group 1 standings with seven points and an NRR of +2.113. Australia and England are currently vying directly for the second semifinal spot from Group 1.

Australia is now in second place with 7 points after beating Afghanistan, and they have played five games with a run rate of -0.173. England, on the other hand, is in third place with five points and a run rate of +0.547, so their game against Sri Lanka on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground will be crucial.

Sri Lankans would have a chance to go to the semifinal if Afghanistan had defeated Australia on Friday. But because Australia won that game, Sri Lanka can no longer place among the top two.

Therefore, England will go to the semifinal if they defeat Sri Lanka on Saturday. If England lose, Australia will qualify and if it's rained out and it's no result then also Australia will go to the semis.

Notably, Australia and England both advanced to the semifinals the last time, but this time, one of them will have to leave the multi-nation big event empty-handed.

Although they defeated Ireland and Afghanistan in their two Super 12 victories, Sri Lanka hasn't defeated England in a T20I since 2014. Since that victory at The Oval in London, England has had seven victories, the most recent being a 26-run victory in the T20 World Cup last year.

There is also a chance that England may win Group 1, although doing so would require a huge victory margin that is quite improbable—roughly 125 runs—to overtake New Zealand.

(Inputs from Agencies)