Members Of Family Feared Trapped Under Debris As House Collapses In Agra; Rescue Ops Under Way

Agra: Family members are feared trapped under the debris as a house collapsed in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the house collapse incident in Agra.

UP Chief Minister office (CMO) informed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for proper treatment. Rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited. —ANI