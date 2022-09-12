MeitY Startup Hub & Meta Collaborate To Accelerate XR Technology Startups In India

New Delhi (The Hawk): MeitY Startup Hub (MSH) in collaboration with Meta will launch a program to support and accelerate XR technology startups across India.

The program will be announced on 13 September 2022. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon’ble Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Joel Kaplan, Vice President, Global Policy, Meta, will be present on the occasion.

This collaboration is part of the Government’s efforts for skilling in emerging and future technologies.

India is uniquely placed to play a pivotal role in the metaverse with a large talent pool of creators, developers and a vibrant technology ecosystem. The world looks to it for supply technology, innovation and talent to cater to the greater demand for digital products.

The MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of MeitY, is a national platform focused on promoting technology innovation, start-ups, and the creation of intellectual properties.

Today, it has around 3000+ tech startups supported, with a vision to ramp it up to more than ten thousand startups in the next three to five years.