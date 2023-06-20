    Menu
    World

    Medics fear COVID vaccine link to cricketer Shane Warne’s sudden death

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June20/ 2023

    London: The tragic death of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne last year has been linked to the COVID mRNA vaccine he had some nine months before, according to a top UK-based Indian-origin consulting cardiologist and an Australian doctor.

    Postmortem examination of Warne, 52, found coronary atherosclerosis or heart disease, according to cardiologists Dr. Aseem Malhotra and Dr. Chris Neil, who is also the President of the Australian Medical Professionals' Society (AMPS).

    According to their findings, people who have already been diagnosed with moderate cardiac disease may experience a rapid acceleration of their condition after receiving a COVID mRNA vaccination.—Inputs from Agence

    Categories :WorldTags :Shane Warne sudden death cardiologist COVID mRNA vaccine
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in