MEA Assists Probe After UP Police Nab Indian Embassy Workers in Moscow

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is actively working with investigative authorities after the Uttar Pradesh police detained Satendra Siwal, an Indian embassy Security Assistant in Moscow, on charges of allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI.

The MEA has acknowledged the arrest of Satendra Siwal, who held the position of Security Assistant at the embassy in Moscow. A source stated that "MEA continues to collaborate with authorities regarding this matter."



As per a statement from UP ATS Siwal is facing charges related to involvement with Pakistans intelligence agency ISI. This has resulted in the filing of an FIR against him at ATS police station in Lucknow. The charges include Section 121A of IPC (waging war, against the country) and violations of Official Secrets Act.



Satendra Siwal was employed as a Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) at MEA.



