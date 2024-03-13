Maurizio Sarri and Lazio part ways

Maurizio Sarri resigns as Lazio's head coach, with Giovanni Martusciello stepping in temporarily. The club expresses gratitude towards Sarri for his service and wishes him well.

Milan: Maurizio Sarri has resigned from his role as Lazio coach, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

"S.S. Lazio announces that Maurizio Sarri has handed in his resignation as head coach of the first team," the club said in a statement on Wednesday.



"The club would like to thank the coach for his achievements and for the work he has done, wishing him the best of luck in his professional and personal life."



Sarri's assistant Giovanni Martusciello has taken over the reins, Lazio added, reportedly only until the international break which starts after this weekend when Lazio face relegation-threatened Frosinone.



“At the same time, the club announces that the coaching duties have been given to Giovanni Martusciello.”



Martusciello was Sarri's assistant at Empoli, Juventus and Lazio. He was Empoli's head coach in 2016-17 when the Tuscan club was relegated on the final day of the season.

—Reuters