Mathews becomes 6th Sri Lankan to play 100 Tests, receives special cap from Vaas

Galle: Veteran Angelo Mathews on Sunday turned the sixth Sri Lankan cricketer to play 100 Take a look at matches when he took the sphere within the second and closing sport in opposition to Pakistan, right here.

The 35-year previous acquired a cap to mark the event from Chaminda Vaas, the bowling coach. Curiously, each Mathews and Vaas went to the identical faculty and now each have performed 100 Assessments for Sri Lanka.

“Presentation: Angelo Mathews receives commemorative cap and a special present earlier than play to mark his one centesimal Take a look at for,” tweeted Sri Lanka Cricket together with photos.

Earlier than Mathews, 5 Sri Lankan gamers — Mahela Jayawardene (149 matches), Kumar Sangakkara (134), Muttiah Muralitharan (133 ), Chaminda Vaas (111 ), Sanath Jayasuriya (110 ) — have performed greater than 100 Assessments for the nation.

Mathews, who made his take a look at debut in 2009 and is on the verge of seven,000 take a look at runs, needs to rating 10,000 runs within the red-ball cricket.

“It might be good to get to 10,000 Take a look at runs. Not many guys have carried out that and that’s one thing that I would like to obtain,” Mathews had stated on the eve of the landmark match.

Requested about his inspiration, Mathews took the title of England quick bowler James Anderson, who made a comeback to the England Take a look at facet, below the captaincy of Ben Stokes, only a month again within the English summer time.

“Jimmy Anderson is my inspiration. On the age of 40, he’s nonetheless delivering and he needs to do it for a few extra years. It’s the drive that you’ve. This isn’t going to cease right here and I nonetheless have a couple of extra years left. Age is only a quantity and I’ll work on my health,” he stated. —IANS