Massive Fire in Bangladesh Camp Renders 7000 Thousands of Rohingya Homeless

Devastating Fire Engulfs Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, Leaving Thousands Homeless. Urgent UNHCR Response Underway Amid Refugee Crisis.

Dhaka: A devastating fire tore through a Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh, leaving around 7,000 people without shelter as nearly 800 shelters were destroyed in Cox's Bazar, bordering Myanmar. The blaze hit Camp 5 in the early hours of Sunday, swiftly controlled by fire service officials and Rohingya volunteers three hours later.



The Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, reported significant damage, including learning centers, but thankfully, no casualties were reported. The UNHCR stated that mosques, healthcare centers, and 120 other facilities were affected.



Authorities, led by Mohammad Shamsud Douza, are providing food and temporary shelters for the displaced. Over a million Rohingya refugees reside in densely packed camps, having fled Myanmar's military crackdown in 2017.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation, as fires are unfortunately common due to the makeshift structures in the camps. Similar incidents in the past have seen devastating consequences, with a fire last year leaving 12,000 homeless and a panel terming it a "planned act of sabotage."

