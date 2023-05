Mumbai: Following gains on equity exchanges in Asia and Europe, U.S. market benchmarks closed the day about 1% higher on Wednesday, snapping a losing streak of eight days.

At the end of the day, the BSE Sensex had gained 448.96 points, or 0.76 percent, to finish at 59,411.08. It gained 513.33 points, or 0.87 percent, to close at 59,475.45.

The NSE Nifty finished the day up 146.95 points, or 0.85%, at 17,450.90.—Inputs from Agencies