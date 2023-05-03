Markets pause 8-day rally; all eyes on US Fed interest rate decision

Mumbai: Following an eight-day upswing, benchmark indices finished the day lower on Wednesday as investors focused on the upcoming interest rate decision from the US Federal Reserve and the contradictory market trends around the world.

Foreign institutional investors poured money into Indian stocks, but the decline continued as index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Larsen & Toubro all saw their share prices drop.

At its final tally of 61,193.30, the BSE Sensex of 30 shares fell by 161.41 points, or 0.26 percent. It ended the day at 61,024.44, down 330.27 points (0.53%).—Inputs from Agencies