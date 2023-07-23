Manipur video: Police register FIR over social media posts alleging involvement of RSS functionary, son

Imphal: On Sunday night, the Manipur Police Department filed a First Information Report (FIR) against unnamed individuals for spreading a photograph of an RSS functionary and his son and accusing them of direct involvement in the May 4 parade of two ladies in their nudeness.

Twitter and Facebook were among the social media sites where the image was shared.

After receiving "a report from a functionary of a political party," the Manipur Police Department's Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) issued the following statement: "a picture of him and his son collaged with a screenshot of the viral video of two women paraded, along with a caption that they were directly involved in the crime, was uploaded in various social media platforms." In addition, "a case is taken up at CCPS for spreading false news with intent to cause injury, damage to his reputation, and create serious breach of law and order," the statement said.—Inputs from Agencies