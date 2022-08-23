Man Utd's Sancho and Rashford give Ten Hag era lift-off with win against Liverpool

London: Manchester United earned a deserved 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford to kick-start the Erik ten Hag era and leave their rivals winless after three Premier League games.

Ten Hag elected to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire following successive losses to begin the campaign, a decision that was rewarded by a much-improved display, reports DPA.

An incisive move culminated in Sancho calmly slotting past Alisson after 16 minutes as Liverpool conceded first in a club-record seventh consecutive Premier League game.

—IANS