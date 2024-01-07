Maldives Officials' Anti-India Posts Spark Diplomatic Tension

Maldives Officials' Anti-India Posts Trigger Diplomatic Concern: Government Clarifies Stance, Vows Action Against Derogatory Comments. Indian High Commissioner Engages in Dialogue.

Maldives: As some Maldives lawmakers and officials put out anti-India posts on X, including one minister using derogatory remarks for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of the island nation has issued a statement saying such remarks are made in personal capacity and do not represent the views of the government.



The statement also said that the government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks.



The controversy erupted following a tweet by a Maldivian minister, accusing India of targeting the Maldives and asserting the nation's superiority in beach tourism.



With regards to the recent remarks by the Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, the Indian High Commissioner has also taken up the matter in Male.

